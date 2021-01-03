Girl gang-raped by six men in Punjab’s Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR: In yet another incident of sexual assault in the country, a teenage girl was gang-raped by six men in Punjab’s Hasilpur Tehsil of Bahawalpur District on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the unidentified men entered the house forcibly, held family members of the house hostage at gunpoint, and gang-raped the girl.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against criminals on behalf of the girl’s brother and conducting raids for the arrest of culprits.

In October 2020, the 14-year-old girl was gang-raped allegedly by more than seven men in Zahir Pir city of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district.

Read more: Man arrested for attempting to rape 12-year-old girl in Lahore

Police told media that a teenage girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by more than seven men who have later thrown her on road.

The officials added that the incident took place in Shaikh Wahan area in the vicinity of Abadpur police station. After committing the crime, the unidentified men threw her on road after feeding her an intoxicating substance, said police.

Comments

comments