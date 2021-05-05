WATCH: 6-year-old girl has close encounter with shark

HAWAII: In a terrifying incident, a six-year-old girl had a scary encounter with a shark over the weekend in Hawaii, US.

Sharing the details of her close encounter with the shark, Anela Rezentes, a resident of Kailua said, “I saw a shark. I didn’t notice he was behind my back. So I really wanted to run out. I was really scared.”

“My soul left my body,” she said, calling it a moment she will never forget.

“By the time she came out of the water, she was hysterical,” said Sheri Gouveia, Rezentes’ mother. “I was like oh my gosh. So I ran up, … I was looking for it but couldn’t see it. I didn’t realize it was actually a shark. That’s what shocked me.”

“Never ever has something like this happened before. She’s pretty much here every other weekend. I guess there really are angels watching over my angel,” Gouveia said.

Experts say based on the video, it appears this was a Blacktip shark. This species feeds on fish and routinely looks for food in shallow waters, Kron4 reported.

It’s likely that the shark was chasing fish in the whitewash and not targeting the young girl.

