Girl held captive for four years by brother in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a graduate girl was held captive in a room by her own brother for over four years in Lahore, ARY News reported.

In a bid to deprive her of inherited property, Human, BS (Hons), was held captive by her brother, Dr Faraz, in a house situated in Valencia town for four years.

Somehow, she informed her neighbors about the situation and sought help. On her request, the neighbors telephoned the police and told the story of the girl. Acting on the report, the police conducted raid at the house and recovered the captive girl.

Human told the police that her brother Dr Faraz detained her after declaring her ‘mad’. She said that her brother had prepared a fake certificate about her mental health.

According to the police, Dr Faraz wanted to deprive her sister from the inherited property worth Rs17 million, so he detained her sister in the house. Local residents told the police that Dr Faraz often subjected her sister to torture.

