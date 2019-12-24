KARACHI: A video acquired by ARY News shows two girls who were frustrated by having to pay a daily parking fee in their place of employment and took action against it in a unique way, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two girls took it upon themselves to dupe a guy designated to charge parking fee at their place of employment.

As seen in the video when the parking attendant comes up to the car owned by the girls, one of them starts to speak in a made up language whilst another girl is behind the camera filming the situation egging the guy on, demanding the parking attendant to take the fee from the girl he could not understand.

An exasperated parking attendant can be heard saying in the video that the girl was not making sense and he could not understand what she was saying.

After the video went viral, the girls revealed that they resorted to the antic after being frustrated with the daily charges they had to pay as they worked in a building adjacent to the parking.

Visibly distraught with how the girls started to act and on being constantly filmed, the parking attendant let them go Scot free whilst the girls burst out into shrieks of laughter over the deed.

