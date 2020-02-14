13-year-old girl injured in unprovoked Indian firing from across LoC: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: A 13-year-old girl was injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a fresh ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops resorted to the unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along the LoC in Neza Pir sector deliberately targeting the civilian population.

The minor girl sustained injuries after a mortar shell fell on her house in the area. Rescue officials shifted the injured girl to the nearby medical facility for treatment.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops responded to Indian firing in a befitting manner and silenced the Indian guns.

Read More: Women, children among 10 injured in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

Earlier on February 10, at least 10 citizens including two women and children had sustained injuries due to unprovoked firing from the Indian forces at the areas near Line of Control (LoC).

According to a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian forces had restored to unprovoked firing from heavy weaponry at Jandrot and Nakyal sectors along the LoC, injuring women and children.

The injured had been shifted to the nearby health unit for treatment. The Pakistani forces had also responded to the enemy fire and had killed one Indian soldier.

Comments

comments