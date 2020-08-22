KARACHI: A 20-year-old girl jumped from a moving rickshaw at Northern Bypass in Karachi after she claimed that the driver took the deserted route, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The incident diverted the attention of the passers-by, who apprehended the rickshaw driver and handed him over to police.

According to police, 20-year-old Bisma booked a rickshaw from Saddar for Korangi area of the city. The girl in her statement to police claimed that the rickshaw driver chose the deserted route of Northern Bypass, forcing her to jump from the moving vehicle.

The rickshaw driver, on the other hand, claimed that the girl lost her way and was unable to guide him to the path. The police have started interrogation from the driver and had approached the family of the girl for further legal action.

In a similar incident in October 2018, Karachi police arrested the driver of an online cab service after a woman jumped out of a moving car on the busy Shahrah-e-Faisal road, complaining that he was harassing her.

The incident occurred near Karachi’s Gora Kabrastan. People standing nearby caught the driver and handed him over to the police.

Read More: Ride-hailing service driver gets bail in harassment case

Later, talking to media, the woman said she felt unsafe when the driver took a different route and even refused to take the ride-sharing firm’s telephone calls upon her request.

“He kept throwing a creepy smile at me but I ignored then he not only took a wrong U-turn but when I reported to the ride-sharing firm and the firm telephoned him, he didn’t attend their calls,” the girl told media.

The varsity student added that she had no option but to jump outside the car for “I can compromise on anything but my honour”.

Comments

comments