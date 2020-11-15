Seven-year-old girl killed after being kidnapped in Lahore

LAHORE: A seven-year-old girl was killed after being kidnapped in Lahore on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, Nabeela, 7, had gone missing when she left her house to buy toffees from a nearby shop in in Baghbanpura area of Lahore on yesterday evening. When she did not return home after a long time, the family members started searching her.

Later, her father approached the police and lodged a report in this regard. Acting on the complaint, the police launched investigations into the incident. On Sunday, her body was found in the garbage dump in the area.

On suspicion, the police conducted raid at her neighbor’s house and recovered the child slippers from there. The police took her neighbor, Nadeem, into custody, who during investigations, confessed to his crime.

Earlier on November 14, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly burnt to death in Nawabshah. According to her brother, Akhtiar Rind, his sister had gone missing on Friday evening in Mir Hasan village while playing with other children outside her house.

When she had not return home till night, they started searching for him, he had added. Later, her burnt body had been found in a field the next day, his brother said.

After being informed, police and rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the police had registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

