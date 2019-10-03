Girl killed while resisting robbery in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal

KARACHI: A student killed while resisting robbery on Wednesday morning in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Misbah, a university student, was injured while resisting a bid of robbery near Mochi More in Gulshan Iqbal, police said. She got a bullet wound in head in the incident and transferred to hospital for medical attendance.

She succumbed to her injury in the hospital, police sources said.

The incident took place at 7:00 in the morning when she was on her way to the university.

According to the police, two motorbike riders were involved in the murder incident.

The police has initiated investigation of the incident.

Street crimes again on the rise in Karachi, as the Rangers on Tuesday nabbed four outlaws in separate raids in the various areas of the city.

According to a spokesperson of the paramilitary force, three outlaws involved in street crimes and dacoity cases were arrested from the areas of Zaman Town and Paposh Nagar. The arrested were identified as Asim, Danish Khan and Nasir alias ‘Charbi’.

Meanwhile, in another action at Shahra-e-Faisal, a drug peddler named Hayatullah alias ‘Methik’ was also taken into custody.

Last week, three suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

