Girl exposes man involved in harassing job-seeking woman in Karachi

KARACHI: A man involved in harassing job-seeking women was arrested after a girl courageously volunteered to expose him in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident happened on November 07 this year and came to the light after a video of it showing the accused went viral on social media recently.

The accused was identified as Adil and was involved in harassing the girls, seeking better job opportunities, advertised through social media.

The victim, who exposed the man, while narrating the entire episode said that despite knowing the activities of Adil, she went to him for an interview to take revenge for her friends.

“Two of my friends were harassed by Adil and I, along with my other friends decided to take revenge on him,” she said adding that she volunteered for the stint, which was captured on camera and later shared on social media.

The video shows the man asking for sexual favours from the girl after she asked for a job from him in a vehicle. The video also captured him harassing the lady as she asked him to let her go.

A second video shows that police approaching the car on motorcycles and arresting the accused. The police said that the accused had been arrested soon after the incident and is currently in prison.

