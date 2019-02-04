Girl, mother commit suicide after alleged rape in Multan

MULTAN: A girl along with her mother allegedly committed suicide after being raped by an influential, in Multan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The appalling incident took place in Multan’s area of Nandpur, where an 18-year-old, Saima was allegedly raped by an influential of the area identified as Ansar, last night

The rape victim girl and her mother after apprising family urged them to file a case against the accused, but were denied.

“We are poor and cannot fight with the influential of the area,” the family members were quoted as saying, which reportedly demoralized them and resulted in suicide.

Talking to newsmen, the son of deceased lady said, her sister was molested last night and on the refusal of the family members to file a case into the matter, both [mother and sister] had committed suicide.

However, the other side of the story according to the residents of the area, both girl and her mother were allegedly raped and later were killed by her own son.

The police reached the spot late and shifted the bodies to a nearby medical facility.

No case into the incident was lodged, while panic has prevailed in the area after the sad incident.

