A 17-year-old girl was caught on camera scaling an airport fence to successfully steal a private plane in the United States (US). She was however, unable to drive it away and after few attempts crashed it into a nearby fence.

The unidentified youth was arrested over charges of scaling a fence at Yosemite Fresno airport and stealing the King Air 200.

In a video of the aircraft being taken from the airport, the plane is seen leaving the airport building and pulling up to the landing strip.

The aircraft then turns around and stops after its nose crashes into a chain-link fence.

The incident took place in an area of the airport near East Shields and North Winery avenues that was not near the main passenger terminal.

Read More: Drunk Russian man detained after failed attempt to hijack plane

Police said the youth was found seated inside the cockpit, wearing the pilot’s headset.

The young, would-be pilot was disoriented and resisted arrest when she was approached by police. She was later arrested and shifted to a juvenile prison.

Other than the police, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and aviation authorities are also probing the matter to find loopholes in security aimed at finding out how she was able to approach a plane without being detected.

Comments

comments