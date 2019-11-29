Image showing girl with popcorn in park goes viral

A viral image of a girl holding popcorn in her hand has baffled social media users.

So what is so strange in it that has made over 230,000 Facebook users sharing it along with 46,000 reactions and 37,000 comments? Can you see it?

So let’s just end the curiosity!

The picture shows a small child in a park with a cute clip in her hair and a cosy scarf on but her legs look very odd.

At first glance, it appears the girl’s legs are unusually long and skinny, but it’s an optical illusion.

With another glance it becomes clear she is actually just holding a big bag of popcorn which blends in almost perfectly with the dried-out grass behind her.

The social media users admitted that they were baffled by the photo, but upon closer inspection they realised the child was holding a bag of popcorn that is very similar in colour to the patchy grass she is standing on.

One user said: “It’s funny how optical illusions work. Initially I didn’t see the bag of popcorn at all and really struggled to make sense of what my eyes were telling me I was seeing. Once I spotted the bag, well, that’s all I see now. weird.”

Some others, however, claimed that they weren’t fooled by the illusion, saying “they got it right away”. One man even said his wife worked it out within 2.5 seconds.

