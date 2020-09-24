Girl retracts from rape allegation against Gujranwala ASI in court

GUJRANWALA: A girl on Thursday retracted from an allegation of being raped by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mubashir in Gujranwala before a judicial magistrate, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the girl appeared before the judicial magistrate Usman Mahmood to record her statement under section 164 of the penal law in the rape case and claimed that she was not sexually assaulted by ASI Mubashir.

“My father got a case registered against him over a misunderstanding,” the girl claimed before the magistrate, who had conveyed the sealed statement to a district and session judge.

It is pertinent to mention here that the girl, a resident of Bismillah Colony in Gujranwala, alleged that an assistant sub-inspector of police Mubashir had allegedly raped her. “The ASI stayed at her home between 10:00 pm to 1:00 am,” the FIR read.

According to sources privy to the matter, the geo-fencing report of the mobiles showed that the girl made 29 telephone calls from 10:00 pm to 1:00 am and the ASI Mubashir stayed at her residence for 40 minutes.

“The cop returned to the police station and later went to his housing society,” they said.

The area police while responding to the matter said that they would cancel the FIR registered against the cop after receiving an attested copy of the statement given by the girl.

In a somewhat similar outcome, new findings in a 22-year-old Karachi girl ‘abduction and gang-rape case’ rebut the girl’s allegations that she was abducted as the CCTV footage suggested she voluntarily hopped in the suspects’ car.

Read More: Karachi rape case: CCTV footage shows girl coming out of car with shopping bag

Police revealed that the girl knew the suspects beforehand and was already in contact with them It, in fact, added that the girl also made contact with the suspects after the incident. It is contrary to her earlier statement to the Clifton Police in which she alleged that she was kidnapped by unknown men.

The footage recovered from CCTV cameras suggest that the girl was not unconscious when released from the alleged custody of her abductors, however, her statement to the police claimed she was not conscious.

