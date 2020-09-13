12-year-old girl allegedly raped by ‘influential person’ in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: In yet another rape incident, a 12-year-old girl was reportedly subjected to sexual assault at gunpoint by an ‘influential’ person inside her house in Bahawalpur on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ‘influential’ person along with his accomplices broke into a house in Bahawal Wah and tortured the family members and raped the girl.

On being informed of the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the area and shifted the rape victim to the hospital.

The victim’s mother said that Khalid had raped her daughter at gunpoint inside her house. The incident sparked outrage among the locals.

The victim’s family staged a protest demonstration and demanded of the government to provide them with justice.

