13-year-old girl raped after being intoxicated in Tando Muhammad Khan, two arrested

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Police on Saturday arrested two suspects in the case of the alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in Tando Muhammad Khan.

According to the police, suspects identified as Roshan Sheikh and Rajab Ali alias Jugno Sheikh administered an intoxicant to the girl and then subjected her to sexual abuse.

The girl was recovered from the Sugar Mill Ground in a state of semi-consciousness and taken to Civil Hospital. As the news about the incident reached news rooms, people from different strata of society took to social media platforms, condemning the incident and demanding arrest of the culprits.

The #JusticeforJamna became the top trending hashtag in Pakistan on Saturday.

A first information report was registered against the arrested men on the complaint of the victim’s father Mitho Fakeer Sami.

He stated in the FIR that his daughter left her shanty on Friday to buy essential items from a market nearby but didn’t return.

He said after some time he along with his son began a search to trace her whereabouts and found her lying on the Sugar Mill Ground, adding she was in a state of semi-consciousness as she even unable to stand on her feet.

The complainant said they then took her to Civil Hospital for medical attention.

According to the victim girl, the two arrested suspects took her to bushes near the Sugar Mill Ground and forced her to drink alcohol and then subjected her to sexual abuse.

