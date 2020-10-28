Two-year-old girl raped, killed in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR: In a shocking incident, a two-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped before being killed in Lower Dir on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Hareem Shah,2, went missing five days ago when her family was attending an engagement ceremony of their relative in Chakdara area of Lower Dir.

After she did not return for a while, her family started searching for her but all of their efforts went in vain. Later, her father approached the police and registered a case in this regard.

She was found dead on a hill in Chakdara on Today’s evening. On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital.

Police officials said that the minor girl appeared to have been assaulted and tortured before being killed.

Read More: Three-year-old girl raped in Mansehra

Earlier on September 21, in yet another incident of rape, a three-year-old girl had been subjected to sexual assault after being kidnapped in Bakhwal area of Mansehra.

According to the details, the minor girl had been playing outside her home when an identified man kidnapped her. The suspect had reportedly taken the minor to the nearby fields where he subjected her to sexual abuse. After abusing the minor girl, the suspect had thrown her into a street and fled. The minor girl had been rushed to the hospital where the doctors confirmed that she was raped.

Comments

comments