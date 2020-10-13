5th grade girl raped in Mian Channu

MIAN CHANNU: In a shocking incident, a 5th grade girl was allegedly subjected to rape by her cousin at gunpoint in Mian Channu on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the detail, her cousin, Usman, entered her house when her parents were not at home and he lured the girl to a deserted house where he subjected her to sexual assault at gunpoint.

Usman managed to escape from the scene leaving the girl in critical condition inside the house. On hearing her screaming, some passersby reached there and shifted the girl to the hospital.

After being informed, police reached the scene and launched investigations into the incident. A police official said that a case has been registered in this regard and added that they were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

