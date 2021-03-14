Differently-abled girl raped in Punjab’s Chiniot

CHINIOT: A deaf and dumb girl, 17, was allegedly raped by a man at her house in Chiniot on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a man allegedly raped the deaf and mute girl after entering her house in Bhanianwala area of ​​Chiniot. The accused managed to escape from the scene when the family members reached there.

Later, her uncle approached the police and lodged an FIR against the suspect. Taking swift action on the report, the police conducted a raid at a house in the area and arrested the accused.

Earlier on December 3, in a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl with disabilities had been sexually assaulted by unidentified people in Gujranwala.

According to police, the incident had taken place in Hajweri Town area of Gujranwala. However, the rape victim had been shifted to Distinct Hospital Kamoke for medical treatment.

Talking to journalists, DSP Amir Malik had said that an initial medical examination of the victim confirmed that she was subjected to sexual abuse. He had maintained that the police were searching for the girl’s family.

