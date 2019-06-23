12-year-old girl set on fire in Faisalabad   

FAISALABAD: A 12-year-old girls was allegedly set on fire by a shopkeeper in Faisalabad on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police said that the shopkeeper, Asif sprinkled the minor girl with petrol and set her on fire in Makkuana area of Faisalabad. Rescue officials shifted the girl to the hospital where her condition was said to be critical. Hospital sources said, “The girls’ face and major part of her body have burnt.”

The police claimed to have arrested the accused. The officials said that they were interrogating the suspect to unearth the reasons behind his cruel act.

Read More: Kamalia woman, allegedly being burnt alive by in-laws, dies

Earlier on March 20, a Kamalia woman who had been allegedly tortured by her in-laws, had succumbed to her injuries.

Sadia, 22, was allegedly set on fire by her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law ten days ago in Kamalia’s Buhlool Wala Mohalla. Her 70 per cent body had been burned and she had been shifted to the burns ward of Allied Hospital.

After hanging between life and death for ten days, Sadia had breathed her last on Wednesday evening.

Comments

comments