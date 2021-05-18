Little girl seemingly sinking into ground – can you solve the illusion?

A mind-bending photo of a little girl seemingly “stuck in concrete” has baffled the internet.

According to the details, the photo, which was first posted on Reddit earlier this month by her mother, shows a little girl dressed in pink appearing to disappear into a paved street while playing.

The mother wrote in the caption, “My daughter, where’s the rest of her?! Ohh I see, do you?”

In the optical illusion, the little girl can be seen, however, she’s only visible above the waste. It seems as if her lower half is sinking into the ground.

While most people had a hard time understanding what was happening in the picture, some were able to quickly point it out. Can you figure it out?

No?

There a wall just next to her that’s hiding the girl’s lower body from view, Times Now News reported.

Ahhh…but there’s no wall!!

One user said, “I am sick of seeing this because my brain can’t work it out.”

Another wrote, “I thought she was just in a hole in the ground. The shadow would still be in the same place so that wouldn’t really help if I didn’t know any better.”

A third user posted, “Great one OP! I’ll admit I had to come to the comments for this one and still struggled a bit.”

Someone who cracked it, explained, “Everyone who saw it just keeps saying ‘there’s a wall’ instead of saying that the entire foreground is like an elevated plateau and she is standing behind it. I kept looking for a wall between the grass and the girl and it was melting my brain.”

Yet another user added, “Zoom and see the shadow of her head and shoulders cast to the lower left along the top of the wall.”

In case you’re still struggling to find the mysterious wall, focus on the young girl’s elbow and you might get a better idea of where the road ends and the wall begins.

