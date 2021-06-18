Girl strangled to death by her father, brother in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: In another incident of honour killing, a girl was poisoned before being strangled to death by her father and brother in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

According to police, the girl was strangled to death by her own father and brother after they knew that she had secretly married a man of her choice.

The police team, after receiving reports about the murder, conducted raid at a house situated in the jurisdiction of Ahmad Nagar police station and apprehended the victim’s father and brother.

During the initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to their crime, said the police officials.

Earlier on June 4, a teenage girl had allegedly been murdered by her own parents in Hafizabad area of Punjab.

According to the details, the teenage girl named Maryam had been found dead in a graveyard in Hafizabad. After being informed, police and rescue officials had rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police had said that the girl wanted to marry a man of her choice but her family was against the idea. The teenage girl was strangled to death after being subjected to severe torture by her mother and father, the police had added.

