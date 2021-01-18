Girl having white streak in hair shares resemblance with Disney villain       

A two-year-old girl shares a lot of resemblance with a Disney villain Cruella De Vil after she was born with a striking white streak in her hair due to a genetic condition.

Mayah, who had a white streak in her hair, was born to Talyta Youssef Aziz Vieira Brazil and both the mother and baby had two different hair colours.

Talyta, as well as her grandfather, mother, auntie and cousins, were all born with piebaldism – a genetic condition causing areas of skin and hair to appear lighter than usual due to a lack of melanocytes in the skin which produce melanin.

And, from the moment she was born, Mayah was encouraged to love her vibrant white patches of hair.

Talyta remembered how initially she used to hide her white streak but later realized that others saw beauty in her differences.

Mayah, although still only a toddler, has recently been embracing her Disney villain lookalike Cruella De Vil who also sports a similar two-toned hairstyle.

Talyta said that the little girl has taken to dressing up alongside her mother to watch 101 Dalmatians and now she hopes to encourage Mayah to continue to have confidence in her condition.

Mayah will soon be able to see her lookalike on the big screen again with Cruella set to feature in her own Disney film slated for release in May 2021.

Read More: Disney Plus halts ‘Lizzie McGuire’ revival, leaves fans disappointed

‘Ever since I started posting photos of Mayah on social media, people have compared her to Cruella, Rogue from X-Men and Anna from Frozen,’ Talyta said.

‘That’s when I thought it would be a lovely idea for us to dress up together as those characters. I want Mayah to have fun memories about the way she looks.”

Comments

comments