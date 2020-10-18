ISLAMABAD: Many prominent global personalities have scheduled their visit to Pakistan this year, sources told ARY News on Sunday.

The Turkish foreign minister will hold meetings with top political and military personalities during his upcoming visit to Pakistan, sources said.

Moreover, Afghanistan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will arrive in Pakistan on October 19. Kenyan president and Indonesian foreign minister have also scheduled a visit to Pakistan this year, said sources.

Earlier in September, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, had arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit.

He had been accompanied by a high-level delegation, including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

During the visit, Dr Abdullah had held important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries.

