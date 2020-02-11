Global survey reveals businesses optimistic of Pakistan’s economic uplift

KARACHI: Business community in Pakistan has expressed its optimism for improvement in country’s economic conditions in near future, according to the first edition of the Business Optimism Index released by Dun & Bradstreet, a global database and risk management company.

According to the index, the database company included 400 to 500 companies from the country during the global survey.

The global survey carried out for the index’ quarterly report include companies from all economic sectors of the country. “Around 75 of the companies that participated in the survey were foreign-based and they have appreciated the idea of bringing investment to Pakistan,” it said.

The services-based companies remained most optimistic for better business opportunities in the future.

The global survey also indicated that taxation issues and unfavorable regulations were the key concerns faced by the companies hindering the growth process.

The composite score on the Business Optimism Index is 144.6 points compared to the benchmark neutral value of 100 points.

On January 24, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that the government has initiated an effective reforms agenda to facilitate ease-of-doing-business in Pakistan.

Talking to Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company James Quincey on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, he appreciated the long association and presence of the company in Pakistan since 1953, reported Radio Pakistan.

The prime minister emphasized that investments generate employment opportunities and help in poverty alleviation.

While assuring full cooperation of the government to investors and businessmen, the Prime Minister stressed on environment friendly green technology in line with the government’s Clean and Green Pakistan.

James Quincey acknowledged the improvement of business environment in Pakistan and expressed the interest to further expand the company’s investment in Pakistan.

