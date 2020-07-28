WATCH: Goat ‘arrested’ for not wearing mask

In an unprecedented incident, police ‘arrested’ a goat for not wearing a mask at a public place and violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to the details, the police “booked” the goat for roaming in Kanpur area of Uttar Pradesh without wearing a mask. The officials picked the goat and took the animal to the Becon Ganj Police Station in their jeep.

The owner of the goat, after being learnt about the incident, rushed to the police station and pleaded the police officer to let him take back his goat. He assured the police that his goat will follow the SOPs and will wear mask.

On his personal guarantee, the police released the goat.

After being criticized, the police changed its narrative and said that they had found a youth without a mask, taking the goat along.

” When he saw the police, he ran away leaving the goat behind so the officials brought the animal to the police station,” said a police officer.

