FAISALABAD: In what can be classified as the worst case of avarice getting the better of humanity, a private hospital’s doctor in Gojra allegedly administered an expired “not for sale” labelled injection to an infant who plunged to the adverse effects right after it, ARY News reported on Friday.

The bereaved family to have suffered the loss of their infant child claimed that the nurse was going to administer another ‘expired’ injection to the mother as well on the instructions of the doctor.

The father said that the injection was clearly labelled ‘not for sale’ yet the private hospital charged him Rs2100 for the injection.

Father, Muhammad Aleem, a local of Gojra appealed to the chief minister and health department officials to move against the hospital administration who, he alleged, killed his son. The grieving family and their angry relatives surrounded the hospital in protest against the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Faislabad and Deputy District Officer of the health department reached the scene after the protest erupted outside the hospital.

Both the officials met with the protesters to placate them and assured that due legal process will be followed in the case.

READ: Criminal negligence: Pregnant woman dies during labour at Nawabshah hospital

Faislabad AC Khurram Shahzad, during his visit to the hospital, also constituted a five-member committee to investigate the matter which allegedly claimed an innocent life and left the family bereaved.

The AC Shahzad told the protesters that he has instructed the committee to furnish its report on the incident within the next 24 hours.

Comments

comments