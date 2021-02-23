Web Analytics
Gokce Hatun from ‘Ertugrul’ ties the knot; shares pictures

Gokce Hatun

Turkish actor Burcu Kıratlı, known for her portrayal of Gokce Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul, revealed on Monday that she has tied the knot with Turkish singer Sinan Akçıl.

Taking to Instagram to surprise her fans with the good news, Kıratlı let the pictures do the talking with a simple caption announcing the news: “Mr & Mrs. Akçıl,” she wrote.


Akçıl also took to his own personal Instagram to share stunning photographs of the couple from the wedding ceremony. He also added the same caption as his wife to the post.


31-year-old Kıratlı found success after appearing as Gokce Hatun in the first two seasons of the mega-hit show Dirilis: Ertugrul that has also made waves in Pakistan.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

