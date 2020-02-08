Gold appreciates in local markets by Rs200 per tola

KARACHI: Gold rates, extending recorded an upward surge in price, increasing by Rs200 to Rs90,400 per tola in the local market on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold appreciated by Rs172 to Rs77,503.

Read More: ADB approves $2 mln to support combating novel coronavirus

On the other hand, gold prices were steady in the global market observed gains as equities lost ground, with the coronavirus that originated in China showing no signs of slowing down amid escalating fears of a broader impact on economic growth.

Gold per ounce increased by dollar three, stabilising its value at 1570 dollars in the global market.

Earlier on February 7, Gold rates, extending a downward trend, further decreased by Rs400 to Rs90,200 per tola in the local market.

Read More: Construction of units under PM’s low-cost housing scheme begins

According to details, per tola price of precious yellow metal settled at Rs90,200 for the day after the drop.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs342 to Rs77,331.

Comments

comments