Rs12mm gold, cash looted from jewellery shop in Karachi

KARACHI: In the second biggest robbery of the current year in Karachi, muggers looted gold worth over Rs12.5 million and Rs85,000 in cash from a jewellery shop in the metropolis on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, unidentified robbers broke into a jewellery shop situated near Teen Talwar monument in Karachi and looted 1.5 kilograms of gold and Rs 85,000 in cash.

After being informed, police rushed to the scene and launched investigations. The police officials, after recording the initial statement of the jeweller, expressed doubt over the robbery.

All the four locks of the shop were missing after the robbery, the police officials said, adding that the robbers entered the shop without breaking the central glass door. However, the glass door was connected with the electronic operating system and surprisingly, the gate was remained locked after the robbery.

Read More: Burglers loot nearly 12-kg gold from jewellery shop in Karachi

Earlier on May 4, the biggest-ever burglary in the current year had been reported in Karachi as the unidentified criminals had looted nearly 12-kilogram gold from a jewellery shop located near Teen Talwar (three swords) monument.

Unidentified criminals had broken into a gold jewellery shop near Teen Talwar monument in Karachi and went away with nearly 12 kilograms of gold worth more than Rs100 million.

A case had been registered at the Clifton police station over the complaint of Asif who stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that he returned to his home after closing the jewellery shop before iftaar on May 3.

