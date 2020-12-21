Gold prices continue to rise in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal on Monday witnessed an increase of Rs150 to Rs112,600 in the domestic market, ARY News reported

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs138 to Rs96,530, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

According to Reuters, gold prices steadied on Monday as fears of a new coronavirus strain roiled markets and investors opted for the dollar, with the metal gaining some support from a U.S. economic stimulus deal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,881.40 per ounce by 1543 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,906.46. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,888.70.

Earlier on December 18, the prices of gold had witnessed an increase in the domestic market after being traded at Rs 112,350 per tola.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, Chairman of All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Muhammad Arshad had said that the gold prices witnessed an increase of Rs100 per tola to trade at Rs 112,350.

