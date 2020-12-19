KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend for the fifth consecutive day as the per tola rate of the precious metal on Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs100 to Rs112,450 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by 81 to Rs96,398, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

According to a Reuters report, spot gold was little changed at $1,884.25 per ounce by 1518 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,887.40 per ounce.

The precious metal was still up about 2.5% for the week and on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Besides this, Silver slipped 0.6 percent to $25.91 an ounce, platinum was down 0.4 percent to $1,039.94 and palladium eased 0.6 percent to $2,327.22 but was up about 0.4 percent for the week.

