Gold continues to climb in local market

KARACHI: Gold Prices in the country continued to climb upward as per tola price of gold increased by Rs 500, according to all Pakistan jewelers association.

The current price of gold stands at Rs 86900 per tola.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram gold witnessed an increase of Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 74,503 against the last closing of Rs 74,074.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 970 per tola and that of 10-gram silver was trading at Rs 832.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 06 and was traded at $ 1490 as compared to last closing at $1484.

