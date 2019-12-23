Gold continues to climb in local and international mark

KARACHI: Gold Prices in the country continued to climb upward, gold prices on Monday registered and increase of Rs 300 per tola revealed the jewelers association of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The current price of gold in the city stands at Rs 86200 per tola.

Read More: Gold continues to go upwards mobile in local and international markets

10 gram gold prices also surged, registering an increase of Rs257. The current price of 10 grams of gold stand at Rs 73902.

International markets also continued to gain with regards to gold prices registering and increase of 5 dollars, the current price of gold internationally stands at 1484 dollars.

Rupee extends upward trend

The rupee on December 21, extended its upward trend against the US dollar in the interbank market during the outgoing week.

According to a weekly report, the local currency appreciated seven paisa to close at 154.89 against the greenback in the interbank market as compared to the previous closing of 154.96.

However, the dollar appreciated 30 paisa to finish at 155 from 154.70 against the rupee in the open market, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Comments

comments