Gold continues to fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed a decline of Rs2500 in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The new price of per tola gold now stands at 112,000, said Chairman All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs2,143 to Rs96,108, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

In the international market, yellow metal increased by $80 and was traded at $1,877 per ounce.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee has become the third best-performing currency in Asia hitting a seven-month high of 158.70 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market.

The local unit has cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback over the past two and a half months since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

The Pakistani rupee continued to gain ground today as it edged up Rs0.21 to Rs158.70 against the dollar in the currency market at the start of the day’s trading.

