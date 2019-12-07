Gold continues to fall in local market

KARACHI: Gold rates in the domestic market decreased by Rs450 to Rs84,550 per tola on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal fell by Rs398 to Rs72,486.

On Thursday, the price of per tola gold remained constant and traded at Rs 85,400 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold was traded at Rs 73,173.

Rupee extends upward trend against dollar

The rupee strengthened further against the dollar during the outgoing week.

According to a weekly report, the rupee appreciated 17 paisas to end at 155.06 against the greenback, when compared with last week’s closing of 155.23 in the inter-bank market.

In the open market, the rupee gained 50 paisas to finish at 155.60 against last week’s closing of 155.60 against the dollar.

Sluggish demand for the dollar from importers and smooth supply of the greenback are among the factors that are believed to have led to the rupee appreciation.

