Gold continues to go upwards mobile in local and international markets

KARACHI: Gold prices in the country continue to climb with a 50 rupee increment on the tola, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The current price of gold per tola stands at 85900 PKR, while the price per 10 gram of gold also recorded an increase of 43 rupees.

The current price of gold per 10 gram is Rs 73045.

Jewelers Association of Pakistan also revealed that the price of gold was sustained at 1479.4 dollars in the international market for the day.

Yesterday, Gold prices in the local market went up by Rs500 to Rs85,850 per tola.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs428 to Rs73,602.

Meanwhile, international markets also observed increments in gold prices with the current value at $1479 per ounce with an $3 surge.

