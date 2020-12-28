Gold continues upward journey

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal on Monday witnessed an increase of Rs100 to Rs113,450 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs85 to Rs97,265 today.

According to Reuters, gold prices pared gains on Monday as the dollar recovered losses and stock markets rallied after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited pandemic aid bill, while liquidity remained low on account of the holiday season.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,877.20 per ounce by 1301 GMT, having earlier risen as high as $1,900.04 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,878.70.

Earlier on December 26, gold prices continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal on Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs600 to Rs113,350 in the domestic market.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of gold had increased by Rs515 to Rs97,180 according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

