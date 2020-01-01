Gold depreciates by Rs200 per tola across country

KARACHI: The gold prices on Wednesday decreased by Rs200 per tola and is being currently traded at Rs88,100 in the local market, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs172 and traded at Rs75,531 in the domestic market.

Read More: Iran, Malaysia, Turkey and Qatar consider gold, barter trade to beat sanctions

In the international market, the prices of yellow metal rose their highest in more than three months on Tuesday as a weak dollar encouraged investors to buy gold.

The price of per ounce gold raised by $11 and was traded at $1522 in the international market.

PSX witnesses bearish trend

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) yesterday, witnessed bearish trends as KSE-100 index closed at 40,735 points with a decline of 152 points.

A total of 334,078,050 shares were traded during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 15.5 billion.

Comments

comments