Gold depreciates by Rs200 per tola across country

Gold

KARACHI: The gold prices on Wednesday decreased by Rs200 per tola and is being currently traded at Rs88,100 in the local market, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs172 and traded at Rs75,531 in the domestic market.

In the international market, the prices of yellow metal rose their highest in more than three months on Tuesday as a weak dollar encouraged investors to buy gold.

The price of per ounce gold raised by $11 and was traded at $1522  in the international market.

PSX witnesses bearish trend

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) yesterday, witnessed bearish trends as KSE-100 index closed at 40,735 points with a decline of 152 points.

A total of 334,078,050 shares were traded during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 15.5 billion.

