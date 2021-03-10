Gold dinar from reign of Caliph Harun al-Rashid found

RIYADH: Archaeologists have found a gold dinar dating back to the era of the fifth Abbasid Caliph Harun Al-Rashid (786–809 AD) in Hail, Saudi Arabia.

According to the details, a team of archaeologists affiliated to the Department of Tourism and Antiquities at the University of Hail, found the dinar in the ancient town of Fayd in Hail.

Weighing four grams, the ancient dinar, which dates back to 797 AD, inscribed with verses from the Holy Quran in Kufic Arabic calligraphy. It read, ” لا إله الا الله محمد رسول الله”

While the other side carries, “Mohammed (peace be upon him) is the messenger of Allah.”

It is pertinent to mention here that two years ago, archaeologists found traces of underwater aqueducts dating back to the early Islamic period in the ancient town, Gulf News reported.

They also discovered Islamic coins and an ancient mosque and a number of architectural units that contained many rooms and architectural details that were buried between the exterior and interior walls of the city’s ancient fort.

Comments

comments