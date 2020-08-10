Gold dips Rs900 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: After scaling new peaks, gold prices fell by Rs900 to Rs129,000 per tola in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal decreased by Rs771 to Rs110,596, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market fell by $4 to $2,031 per ounce.

According to Reuters, gold prices edged lower on Monday and retreated sharply from a record peak in the last session, as the dollar made further gains with investors keeping a cautious eye on the U.S.-China spat ahead of key trade talks on Aug. 15.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,031.39 per ounce by 1225 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $2,041.60 per ounce. Gold hit a record high of $2,072.50 on Friday but pulled back as much as 2.5%, hurt by a bounce in the dollar after data showed the U.S. economy added 1.763 million jobs in July.

