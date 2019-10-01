Gold down Rs900 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs900 to Rs86,000 per tola on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

Whereas, rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal dropped by Rs770 to Rs73,731.

Meanwhile, Gold in the global market slid to its lowest in nearly two months as the dollar climbed to a multi-year peak on signs of strength in the U.S. economy while hopes of a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade dispute dampened interest in the metal as a haven from risk.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,467.29 per ounce at 1145 GMT on Tuesday after touching its lowest since Aug. 6 at $1,458.50. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,474.40.

Comments

comments