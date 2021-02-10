Gold prices drop in domestic market

Web Analytics
KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Wednesday witnessed a decrease of Rs150 to Rs111,950 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs127 to Rs95,979.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,837.96 per ounce by 1257 GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,838.40.

The dollar dropped to a two-week low against rivals on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Earlier on February 3, the per tola price of the yellow metal had witnessed a decrease of Rs100 to Rs12,7500 in the local market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs81 to Rs96,669.

 

