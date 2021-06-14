Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Monday registered a decrease of Rs 900 to Rs 109,000 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal decreased by Rs 686 to Rs 94,050.

In the international market, gold fell nearly 1% on Monday to its lowest in more than a week, weighed down by a stronger dollar, while investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting due this week with recent spikes in consumer prices seen as a temporary blip.

Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,860.44 per ounce, as of 0654 GMT, its lowest since June 4. U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,862.20, according to Reuters.

Earlier on June 12, gold rates had registered a decline in the domestic market as per tola price of yellow metal fell by Rs750 to Rs110,350.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold had been dropped by Rs643 to Rs94,607, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad.

