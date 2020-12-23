Gold prices fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per-tola gold price on Wednesday fell by Rs200 to Rs112,550 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs172 to Rs96,493, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

In the international market, gold prices jumped as much as 1% on Wednesday, bolstered by a weaker dollar, while investors kept hopes pinned on a U.S. stimulus package even after President Donald Trump threatened to not sign the relief bill, according to Reuters.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,873.71 per ounce by 12:15 p.m. EST (1715 GMT), while U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,878.20 per ounce.

Read More: Gold prices continue to rise in domestic market

Earlier on December 21, gold prices continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal had witnessed an increase of Rs150 to Rs112,600 in the domestic market.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal had increased by Rs138 to Rs96,530, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Comments

comments