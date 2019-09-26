Gold prices fall by Rs700 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday fell by Rs700 to Rs87800 per tola in the local market, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the per tola price of gold reached at 87,800 after witnessing a decrease of Rs700 while the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs599 and currently trading at Rs75273.

Global gold rates, however, saw a $20 decrease today as the yellow metal was traded at $1510.

Earlier on September 25, gold rates increased by Rs500 to Rs88,500 per tola in the local market. The rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal rose by Rs430 to Rs75,874.

Gold had held near a three-week peak that day in the global market as an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump had raised political uncertainty in the world’s largest economy, triggering a broader sell-off in equity markets, Reuters adds.

