Gold falls Rs100 per tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 to Rs87,000 per tola on Thursday.

Rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal fell by Rs87 to Rs74,411.

Meanwhile, gold in the global market held in a narrow range today as investors eyed a European Central Bank meeting to gauge its stance on monetary policy, while platinum was perched above $900 an ounce after jumping as much as 3% in the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,490.16 per ounce as of 1057 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,492.70.

