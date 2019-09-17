Gold falls Rs100 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices decreased by Rs100 t0 Rs87,200 per tola in the local market on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

The rate of 10 grams of the previous yellow metal fell by Rs85 to Rs74,740.

Gold prices in the global market were steady today as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting, when the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates.

Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,498.64 per ounce as of 1110 GMT.

Gold prices rose more than 1% early Monday before settling 0.6% up for the day after a weekend attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia inflamed worries over stability in the Middle East.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,506.70 an ounce.

