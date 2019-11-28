Gold falls by Rs330 per tola

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday witnessed a decrease by Rs330 and traded at Rs85200 in the local market, ARY News reported.

The rates of 10 grams gold also slashed by Rs283 after which it was traded at Rs73045 in Karachi.

In the international market, the yellow metal price tumbled by $1 per ounce and traded at $1,458 on Thursday.

Read More: Gold rises Rs100 per tola

Earlier on November 25,Gold rates in the local market has risen by Rs100 to Rs85,700 per tola.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs85 and clocked in at Rs73,473, according to Muhammad Arshad, chairman of the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold in the global market edged down to a one-week low today after the United States and China expressed willingness to sign an initial trade deal by year-end, boosting market sentiment and driving investors to higher-risk assets.

