ISLAMABAD: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs450 to Rs86,250 per tola on Tuesday.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal fell by Rs385 to Rs73,945.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the global market also eased today as expectations of positive trade talks between the United States and China bolstered risk appetite, while investors booked profits, Reuters adds.

Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $1,454.82 per ounce as of 1033 GMT, extending declines into a fourth straight session.

U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1% to $1,455.60 per ounce.

World markets edged higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump on trade policy, and amid news he will probably delay a decision on whether to slap tariffs on European autos.

