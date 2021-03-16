Gold prices go up in domestic, international markets

KARACHI: Gold prices went up to Rs91,901 per 10 grams on Tuesday in the domestic market, showing a rise of Rs81, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the per tola gold price has registered an increase of Rs100 to Rs107,200 in the local market.

Read More: Gold price rises in domestic market

In International market, Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,735.76 per ounce by 0600 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% to $1,735.90.

Read More: Gold prices plunge in domestic market

In other metals, silver was little changed at $26.27, platinum was up 0.6% to $1,220.01 and palladium rose 0.5% to $2,399.12.

Comments

comments